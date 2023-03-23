Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Purchases Shares of 833 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,397,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,561,000 after buying an additional 40,054 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 918,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,882,000 after purchasing an additional 49,062 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 736,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,376,000 after buying an additional 39,609 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 626,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,562,000 after buying an additional 22,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 495,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,780,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $233.89. The stock had a trading volume of 23,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,705. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.79. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $265.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

