Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Sells 1,136 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $101.87. 712,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.01 and a 200 day moving average of $106.48. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.