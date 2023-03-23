Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Sells 4,420 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.75. 541,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,857,909. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.59. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $126.50.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

