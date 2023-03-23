Stellar (XLM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.45 Billion

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last week, Stellar has traded up 9% against the dollar. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.0920 or 0.00000327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $2.45 billion and approximately $8.45 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.06 or 0.00363310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,417.93 or 0.26406645 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009524 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,419 coins and its circulating supply is 26,568,317,974 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stellar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is an open-source, decentralized blockchain network designed to facilitate the transfer of money and other assets between people and institutions. It was created by Jed McCaleb and Joyce Kim in 2014 and is overseen by the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF). Stellar can support a wide range of use cases, including remittances, micropayments, mobile money, and mobile banking, and is an attractive option for those looking to transfer funds across borders quickly and efficiently. The network’s native cryptocurrency, the lumen (XLM), serves as a digital asset for denominating network requirements, and is required to meet minimum balance requirements and pay transaction fees. In addition, it can act as a medium of exchange between otherwise illiquid assets, making it easier to move money between users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.