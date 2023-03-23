Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Position in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,225 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.44% of Bioventus worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bioventus by 1,845.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bioventus by 123.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Bioventus by 255.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Bioventus by 267.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bioventus stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.32. 80,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,893. The company has a market cap of $102.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.48. Bioventus Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.81.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

