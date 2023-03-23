SThree plc (LON:STEM) Insider Acquires £61,045.10 in Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Rating) insider Andrew Beach bought 13,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 445 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £61,045.10 ($74,966.35).

Andrew Beach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, Andrew Beach bought 35 shares of SThree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 426 ($5.23) per share, for a total transaction of £149.10 ($183.10).

SThree Stock Down 0.1 %

STEM stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 444.50 ($5.46). 116,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,047. The company has a market cap of £597.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,130.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 435.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 400.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03. SThree plc has a 52 week low of GBX 312.50 ($3.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 492 ($6.04).

SThree Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from SThree’s previous dividend of $5.00. SThree’s payout ratio is 4,102.56%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.53) target price on shares of SThree in a research report on Wednesday.

About SThree

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley Associates, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, and Newington International brands.

