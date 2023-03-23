StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMREP (NYSE:AXR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AMREP Stock Performance

Shares of AXR stock opened at $13.41 on Monday. AMREP has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $70.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMREP

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMREP stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.32% of AMREP worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

About AMREP

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

