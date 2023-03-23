StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CNCE. JMP Securities cut Concert Pharmaceuticals to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Concert Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CNCE opened at $8.37 on Monday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Concert Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Munsie sold 8,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $70,916.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,621.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $66,897.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 971,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,030,170.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jeffrey A. Munsie sold 8,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $70,916.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,621.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,636 shares of company stock worth $350,763 in the last 90 days. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNCE. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 18,992 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,002,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 503,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 244,574 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after buying an additional 146,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,441,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 122,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.