StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX opened at $0.27 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Agile Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 256,227 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

