StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALIM. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ ALIM opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. Alimera Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $7.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caligan Partners LP bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,297,000. Institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

