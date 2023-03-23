StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of GLBS stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. Globus Maritime has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 million, a PE ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Maritime

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLBS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth $629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Maritime by 733.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 207,259 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the first quarter worth $25,000. 8.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Further Reading

