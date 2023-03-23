StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVIV opened at $0.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $2.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.85. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $13.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $119,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 8.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

