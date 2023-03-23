Storj (STORJ) 1-Day Volume Reaches $11.99 Million

Storj (STORJ) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Storj token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Storj has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Storj has a total market cap of $149.30 million and $11.99 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00357578 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,194.80 or 0.25990018 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010151 BTC.

About Storj

Storj was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,937,122 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storj and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Storj is storj.io. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is https://reddit.com/r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token.

As a decentralized cloud storage network, Storj is unique in more ways than one. For one, unlike traditional cloud storage solutions that store data in huge data centers, Storj runs on a network of thousands of independent computers. Anyone with a few extra terabytes of space can become a node on the platform by installing Tardigrade. All that is required is a strong and consistent internet connection. The efficiency of the network means that hosts pay far less for the storage of their data than when employing traditional cloud storage services.”

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

