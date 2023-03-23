Stran & Company, Inc. (SWAG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ:SWAG traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.67. 1,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,184. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. Stran & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on shares of Stran & Company, Inc. from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.
