Stran & Company, Inc. (SWAG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAG traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.67. 1,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,184. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. Stran & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on shares of Stran & Company, Inc. from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Stran & Company, Inc. by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stran & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Stran & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Stran & Company, Inc. by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 7.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.

