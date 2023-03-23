Stratis 24 Hour Volume Tops $7.28 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Stratis has a market cap of $82.90 million and approximately $7.28 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001991 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,813.85 or 0.06419471 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00061918 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00022155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00041265 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007159 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00018386 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 147,365,199 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

