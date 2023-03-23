Strike Tops 24 Hour Volume of $19.52 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Strike token can now be purchased for approximately $14.31 or 0.00050594 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Strike has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. Strike has a total market capitalization of $52.08 million and $19.52 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Strike alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.87 or 0.00364583 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,478.03 or 0.26503919 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00010352 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,371 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official website is strike.org. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.