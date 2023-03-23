Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Garmin makes up about 1.9% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $7,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 14.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the third quarter valued at $104,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Garmin by 2.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Garmin by 48.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 625,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,210,000 after buying an additional 203,100 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Garmin Stock Down 2.1 %

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $393,113.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,921. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $95.30 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.37 and a 52-week high of $121.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.72 and a 200-day moving average of $91.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Garmin had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.