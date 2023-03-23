Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $19.89 Million Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $19,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after buying an additional 93,546 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 15,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $87.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.30 and its 200 day moving average is $89.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.