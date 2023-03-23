Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $724,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $201.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.76. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $243.78.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

