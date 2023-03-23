Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,759 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Boeing by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 189.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after buying an additional 1,240,669 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after buying an additional 1,168,565 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,429,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $197.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.01. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.50.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.