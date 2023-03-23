Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VKI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 72.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 18.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 55.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

VKI stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $10.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0345 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund and trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

