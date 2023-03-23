Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.34

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.34 and last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 425833 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Summit Hotel Properties Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

In other news, Director Hope S. Taitz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $34,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Hope S. Taitz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $34,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,965 shares in the company, valued at $447,608.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan P. Stanner acquired 21,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $150,903.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,402,164.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,777,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,148,000 after buying an additional 599,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,982,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,762,000 after buying an additional 42,653 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,734,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,626,000 after purchasing an additional 38,086 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,812,000 after purchasing an additional 78,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 5.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,171,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 102,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

