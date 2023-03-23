Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3075 per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Sydbank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Sydbank A/S Price Performance

Sydbank A/S stock opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23. Sydbank A/S has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23.

Sydbank A/S Company Profile

Sydbank A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to corporate and retail customers in Denmark and internationally. The company operates in Banking, Asset Management, Sydbank Markets, Treasury, and Other segments. It offers various deposits, and loans and advances; and corporate banking services, including financing solutions and advisory services; and international commercial banking services, such as payment and cash management solutions.

