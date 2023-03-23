Syquant Capital Sas Acquires New Shares in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Graphic Packaging makes up approximately 0.5% of Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 40.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,275.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth about $82,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GPK opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.96. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $25.17.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

