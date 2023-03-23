Syquant Capital Sas Grows Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Syquant Capital Sas lifted its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 136.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,886 shares during the period. LHC Group accounts for about 48.1% of Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Syquant Capital Sas owned approximately 0.39% of LHC Group worth $19,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 48.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in LHC Group in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $169.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.73 and its 200-day moving average is $164.93. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.32 and a 12-month high of $169.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.43.

Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $170.00.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

