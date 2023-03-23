Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Sysco makes up approximately 2.1% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,373,000 after purchasing an additional 709,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,973,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,812,000 after buying an additional 448,790 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,638,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,587,000 after buying an additional 608,222 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,123,000 after buying an additional 953,110 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sysco by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,508,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,288,000 after buying an additional 323,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.23. 131,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,660. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 70.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus cut shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Stories

