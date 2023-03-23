Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

Investment analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average of $18.93. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.00 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Talos Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 57,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

