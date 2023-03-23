Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:TVE opened at C$3.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.79, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.28 and a 1-year high of C$6.48.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.39.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.