Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,325 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 26,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $32.77 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.65.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.47.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Stories

