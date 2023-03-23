TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $1.68 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2.18. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.31% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TCR2 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.45.
TCR2 Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %
NASDAQ:TCRR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 326,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,569. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a market cap of $54.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TCR2 Therapeutics
TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile
TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.