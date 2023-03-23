TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $1.68 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2.18. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TCR2 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.45.

NASDAQ:TCRR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 326,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,569. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a market cap of $54.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,741,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,532,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 131,171 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 61.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,442,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 550,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 99,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

