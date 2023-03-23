Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Acquires 47,235 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 95.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,646 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,235 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,203,602 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $189,073,000 after buying an additional 6,251,991 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,931,147 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $78,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,594 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 372.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,486,243 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $27,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,446 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $166,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,135,301 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $76,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Lee Rivas bought 71,767 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $999,714.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,714.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $13.87 on Thursday. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $27.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). R1 RCM had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

RCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on R1 RCM from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.85.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

