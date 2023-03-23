Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,300.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $554.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $618.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $565.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

