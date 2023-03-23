Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.3% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 78,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,295,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,418,000 after purchasing an additional 65,610 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $67.19 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $68.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.73 and its 200-day moving average is $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $91.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.