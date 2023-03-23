Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZGet Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.3% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 78,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,295,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,418,000 after purchasing an additional 65,610 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $67.19 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $68.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.73 and its 200-day moving average is $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $91.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

