Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $606,000 Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 88.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 187.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 161.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Barclays upgraded Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Shares of MTCH opened at $40.61 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.62 and a 52 week high of $114.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average of $45.95.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The company had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

