Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,771 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 408 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.5 %

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $4,004,258.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,237,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,658,693.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,644 shares of company stock worth $27,482,009. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $193.72 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,603.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.14.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

