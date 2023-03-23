Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,770 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 838.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

NDAQ opened at $52.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.49.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.50%.

In related news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $121,653.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,153.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,198 shares of company stock worth $712,669 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

