Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,187 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,187 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 434.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Mirova purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,964,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 233,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,295,000 after buying an additional 26,123 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on D. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $52.88 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.80 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.65 and its 200 day moving average is $63.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.95%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

