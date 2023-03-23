Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,213 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of The Shyft Group worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 27.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 35,635 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 470,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

SHYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,911.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,839.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SHYF opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average of $25.38. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $302.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.60 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 15.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

