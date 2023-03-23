Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,551 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,551 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,619,000. Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,121,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.67. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $61.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Stephens lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.58.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.