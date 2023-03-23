TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.98 and last traded at $7.98. 10,711 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 9,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMVWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TeamViewer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TeamViewer from €12.00 ($12.90) to €12.50 ($13.44) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

TeamViewer Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.16.

TeamViewer Company Profile

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Assist AR, a remote support solution with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly access, control, and manage connected products from anywhere.

