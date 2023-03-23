Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys 9,381 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts comprises about 1.2% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 55.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.1% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of GPC opened at $162.63 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $124.85 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.84.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

