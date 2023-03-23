Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $9.24 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,460 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for about 1.9% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $9,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,492 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 189,096 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $43,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $189.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.03. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $5.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.