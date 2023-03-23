Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 30,368 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,775. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of brokerages have commented on AMD. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $97.58 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $125.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.52.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Stories

