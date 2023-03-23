Telesat (TSAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 29th.

Telesat Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of TSAT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,746. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.38. Telesat has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.99.

Get Telesat alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telesat

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Telesat by 21.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,509,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,900,000 after purchasing an additional 270,583 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telesat by 677.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 175,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 153,217 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Telesat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telesat by 284.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 99,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telesat by 12.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 571,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,428,000 after buying an additional 64,483 shares during the last quarter.

About Telesat

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telesat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.