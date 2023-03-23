Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.42

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.42 and traded as low as $5.07. Telia Company AB (publ) shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 25,647 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TLSNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 30 to SEK 29 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.29.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses on mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.