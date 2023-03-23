Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Mayport LLC

Mayport LLC lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 219.9% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 125.6% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 234.4% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 45.1% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $8,988,542. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.39.

Tesla stock traded up $5.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $197.14. 51,924,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,525,109. The firm has a market cap of $623.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.