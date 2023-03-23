Tether Gold (XAUT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $96.47 Million

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Tether Gold token can now be purchased for about $1,991.06 or 0.07047982 BTC on popular exchanges. Tether Gold has a total market cap of $96.47 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether Gold Token Profile

Tether Gold’s launch date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.

The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers’ Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

Tether Gold Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

