Tezos Market Capitalization Hits $1.09 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00004122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $23.39 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009505 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004753 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001088 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003126 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 953,108,701 coins and its circulating supply is 931,828,499 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

