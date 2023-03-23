The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates cut its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Clorox were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 10,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Clorox from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $154.64 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $160.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

