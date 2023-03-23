The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives $280.46 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $279.96.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $237.30 on Thursday. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $289.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.69. The company has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at $33,955,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120 in the last 90 days. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,112,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,442,000 after acquiring an additional 191,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,889,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,176,000 after acquiring an additional 94,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,417,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,675,000 after acquiring an additional 289,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,495 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.